“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a citizen of Russia, Igor Gryzhanov has been extradited from Germany. A former employee of the Administration of the Chekhovsky District of the Moscow Region is accused of fraud committed on an especially large scale by an organized group.

It was preliminarily established that in the period from 2004 to 2016, the defendant, together with other officials, participated in the registration of illegal transactions with land plots. The damage from the actions of the group members amounted to more than 560 million rubles.

In June 2017, a criminal case was instituted against the defendants by officers of the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The defendant fled from investigators and in April 2019, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, was put on the international wanted list. He has been detained in Germany and today handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for extradition to Russia,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.