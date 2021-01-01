“Officers of the Police Division number 5 for the Leninsky District of Yekaterinburg, with the assistance of employees of a private security company, detained a 33-year-old man without a certain place of residence, suspected of a robbery attack on the church shop assistant.

A few days ago, the duty-unit of the MIA territorial division received a message that an aggressive man entered the chapel located on the Lenin Avenue. A stranger demanded from the 68-year-old woman working in the church shop to give him money for travel on public transport. Having received a refusal, he got enraged, took out a folding knife and put it to the neck of the pensioner. Defending herself, the elderly woman got a cut of her hand, but still managed to push the alarm button. Realizing that the security would soon arrive, the man fled the scene. The arrived employees of a private security company (PSC) reported the incident to the police.

Police division No. 5, in cooperation with the PSC immediate response team, organized a search for the suspect. After some time, he was detained and delivered to the duty unit. The knife was seized.

Despite the fact that the man did not have a passport, the operatives quickly established his identity. The offender was an unemployed man who had come from Tyumen, where he was wanted for causing serious harm to health. Previously, he was repeatedly convicted of brigandage, robberies and thefts.

The investigators initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 2 of Art. 162 of the RF Criminal Code. In respect of the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.