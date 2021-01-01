The Ordzhonikidzevsky District Court in Perm announced the sentence to seven members of an organized group accused of attempted sale of prohibited substances on a particularly large scale.

It is known that back in 2016, the 45-year-old man and his common-law wife, born in 1970, organized the sale of drugs through an on-line store called “Krokodil Gena”. Five people “worked” for the family of entrepreneurs: wholesale couriers, cache-fillers, operators. The daughter of the main defendant was also involved in the illegal business. The 31-year-old woman was acting as an operator.

Operatives of the Territorial MIA have been investigating the activities of the online store “staff” for several months. The special operation to detain all participants was carried out in the Spring of 2018 together with Rosgvardia fighters. The house of the cohabitants from Zakamsk was taken by storm. As a result of the special operation, operatives found a package with N-methylephedrone on the roof of a van parked in the courtyard of the house of cohabitants - drug-dealers from Zakamsk. In addition to a package with a kilogram of the potion, the police found about 60 caches, which the defendants had already managed to fill with “synthetics” for consumers. In addition, about 60 already completed sales of prohibited substances committed in two years were solved.

The court sentenced the group members to imprisonment for terms from 7 to 18 years. Women will serve their sentences in a general regime colony, five men in a strict regime colony.