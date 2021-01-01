“Operatives of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Podolsk, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tsentralny District of the city of St. Petersburg, detained a fraud suspect.

It was preliminarily established that a 92-year-old resident of Podolsk received a call to his mobile phone from an unknown person who introduced himself as a bank employee. He told the pensioner that someone was trying to steal money from his account. Under that pretext, the offender persuaded the elderly man to withdraw all his savings in order to transfer them to the security service of the banking institution.

The man twice went to the bank, received cash and both times at the instruction of the caller gave them to strangers who were waiting for him in designated places and called the code word. The total damage exceeded ten million rubles.

The investigator of the Investigative Department of the of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Podolsk have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the operational-search activities the police identified one of the crime suspects and detained him in St. Petersburg. According to the 28-year-old visitor from the Novosibirsk Region, he performed the role of a courier. Following the instructions received from an unknown person through an Internet messenger, the young man took money from the pensioner and brought it to one of the Moscow shopping centers. As payment for his services, he took part of the funds received, and left the rest in a package near the service entrance.

During searches at the place of temporary residence of the defendant, the police seized 17 mobile phones, 41 bank card, as well as part of the stolen money and other items of evidentiary value. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. Operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing and detaining all participants in the illegal activities are being carried out,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.