“Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kursk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Zheleznogorsky” with the power support of the special unit “Grom”, seized about 38 kilograms of synthetic drugs from illegal trafficking.

According to preliminary data, two residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region arrived in the Kursk Region for the purpose of selling prohibited substances through caches. The offenders planned to receive a large batch of narcotic drugs from suppliers, and then package them for further distribution in the territory of both the regions.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained the suspects when the attempted collecting drugs from a cache equipped in a forest belt. The defendants explained that they had found information about the possibility of illegal earnings on the Internet.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Zheleznogorsky” instituted criminal cases on the features of offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.