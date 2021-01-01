“Officers of the GA for Investigation together with operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of illegal banking activities.

It was established that the offenders created a credit institution on the territory of the capital that did not have a license for banking activities. Clients' funds participated in illegal financial schemes. The commission was 14% of the amounts received to the accounts of controlled companies.

According to preliminary data, about 500 million rubles were cashed out, and the income from illegal activities exceeded 65 million rubles.

Investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the searches in office premises in the South-East of the capital and at the residence addresses of the accomplices, seals of organizations, electronic keys to the “bank-client” system, hard drives, bank cards with details of third-party organizations, financial documents and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found.

During the operational-search activities and investigative actions, one of the defendants tried to get rid of material evidence by throwing them out the window.

At present, three members of the organized group have been issued a restraining order in the form of a ban on certain actions, while two others are under a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.