“At the Domodedovo International Airport named after M.V. Lomonosov, with the participation of officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia and law enforcement agencies of Germany, the extradition of a citizen of the Republic of Moldova Yuri Kalalb took place. He was put on the international wanted list on charges of murder, robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

According to the German side, the defendant, as part of an organized group, participated in a robbery attack on a married couple of jewelers. The crime was committed in October 2017 in Frankfurt am Main. The accomplices with a mercenary purpose entered the apartment when the owners were inside it. As a result, the woman received serious injuries, and her husband died from received wounds.

In March of this year, Yuri Kalalb, who was on the wanted list, was detained in the Moscow region by officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department and the MIA of Russia NCB of the Interpol. Today, Russian law enforcement officers transferred him to their German colleagues,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.