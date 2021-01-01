Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, introduced the new chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory. By decree of the President of the Russian Federation, Colonel of the Police Ivan Kokukhin has been appointed to this position.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that the newly appointed Chief had begun his service in the internal affairs bodies more than 20 years ago as an operative in the unit for combating organized crime, and then held various positions including managerial ones. For the past three years, he has been holding the position of deputy chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans Baikal Territory - Chief of the Police. Ivan Kokukhin has a rich practical experience, knows well the specifics of operational and investigative activities, has established himself as a competent manager who is capable of effectively building the work.

The Minister stressed that the promotion involves not only additional functionality, but also a greater amount of responsibility for both the state of law and order in the entrusted territory, and for the personnel, their compliance with the requirements of legality and discipline. Vladimir Kolokoltsev informed those present about the former Chief of the Internal Affairs Administration: “When information started coming about abuses on his part, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia decided to dismiss him. He has been detained today. His fate will be decided by the investigative and judicial authorities. As for the position of our Ministry, it remains unchanged: to identify and prosecute all those guilty, despite the positions they occupy, and despite the inevitable image losses for the department itself. This is a principled position, and we do not intend to deviate from it”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev demanded that Ivan Kokukhin would study in detail the problematic areas and take adequate response measures. And first of all, he would outline a set of measures to increase the solving rate of serious and especially serious crimes, including those against the person. “This is one of the factors that have a significant impact on the level of citizens' confidence in the internal affairs bodies in the region. You have sufficient capacity to properly organize the activities of the units. Residents of the peninsula should feel protected; they should know that at any moment they will be provided with the necessary assistance by the police”.

In addition, the Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized the need to increase efforts in the decriminalization of the sphere of extraction and turnover of aquatic biological resources, since the basis of the Kamchatka economy was the fishing industry, which was of great importance for the country as a whole: “Along with bringing to justice the guilty persons, compensation for material damage should remain among our priorities. And here close cooperation of investigative and operational units is required”.

At the end of the speech, Vladimir Kolokoltsev said: “The key to the successful implementation of these and other tasks can only be consistent and truly meaningful work with the personnel. Attentive attitude to the personnel and, of course, the filling-in of vacant positions by employees who come to the police to honestly serve for the benefit of their motherland”.

For reference:

Ivan Ivanovich Kokukhin was born on October 8, 1976 in the settlement of Zorgol, Priargunsky District of the Chita Region.

In 1999 he graduated from the Chita State Technical University with a degree in Geophysical Methods of Prospecting and Surveying of Mineral Deposits. In 2006 he graduated from the Chita State University with a degree in law.

He joined the internal affairs bodies in September 1999 as an operative of the division for combating banditry and other dangerous crimes of the Department for Combating the Organized Crime of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Chita Region. In March 2008, he was appointed to the position of the Chief of the Subdivision for combating banditry and other serious crimes and illegal arms trafficking of the operational-search unit No.3 of the criminal militia of the Internal Affairs Administration in the Trans-Baikal Territory. In July 2011, he was transferred to the position of Chief of the Division for combating organized crime of the operational-search unit of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory. In August 2012, he was appointed deputy chief of the CID of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory. In April 2013, he was transferred to the position of deputy chief of the police (for operational work) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory.

By order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated May 23, 2018 No. 454 l/s, he was appointed deputy chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory - chief of the police.

For conscientious performance of service duties, he was awarded a state award - the medal “For Distinction in the Protection of Public Order”, medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Distinction in Service” of 3, 2 and 1 degrees, “For Valor in Service”, Certificates of Honor, Gratitude of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and a breastplate “For Loyalty to Duty”.