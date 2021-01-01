In the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev and the Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov.

During the event, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies, regional authorities and the public. In particular, it was about ensuring law and order during the preparation and holding of a single voting day. Along with the elections to the State Duma, deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Territory, as well as deputies of municipalities will be elected.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that currently the operational situation in the region remained stable. This was also the result of joint work, including the implementation of a number of law enforcement programs.

According to the Minister, certain aspects of the prevention of offenses are systematically considered at various venues, and such work brings concrete results, especially where the heads of the constituent entities show interest and a constructive approach.

On the eve of the September elections, the internal affairs bodies are implementing a set of preparatory measures. Together with colleagues from the Rosgvardia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the police in the prescribed manner will inspect in advance polling stations in the Kamchatka Territory. All of them will be taken under round-the-clock protection.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed, that over the past years, sufficient experience had been accumulated in the protection of public order during elections at all levels. The personnel are focused on providing maximum assistance to election commissions. The mechanism of interaction with all interested bodies and structures has been fine-tuned, which will allow joining efforts to do everything necessary to ensure the safety of citizens in the exercise of their constitutional rights.