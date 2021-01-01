During his working trip to the Kamchatka Territory, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, held a meeting with the leadership of the Administration of Internal Affairs for the Kamchatka Territory and territorial MIA bodies.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia heard reports on the main areas of service activity and focused on the tasks to be solved by the Kamchatka police in the near future. In particular, he demanded to ensure public order and security of citizens during the preparation and holding of a single voting day, through organizing close cooperation with local authorities, election commissions and other law enforcement agencies.

In connection with serious omissions in the organization of operational and service activities, the Minister decided to dismiss from his position the Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory - Chief of the Police, police colonel Maksim Mitrofanovsky.