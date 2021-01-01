“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

During the working trip, Vladimir Kolokoltsev will meet the Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will introduce the new chief to the personnel of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory and will hold a working meeting with the chiefs of the regional IA administration and territorial internal affairs bodies,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.