The customer and the perpetrators of the crime were detained in the course of joint large-scale operational activities of the FSB of Russia, the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, the MIA of Russia Administration and the FSB of Russia Department in the Bryansk Region, the Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk Region with the power support of the special purpose unit of Rosgvardia.

The kidnapping of a 27-year-old citizen of a neighboring country who lived in Bryansk, was reported to the police by his neighbor in the rented apartment. According to the applicant, two unknown persons came to their dwelling at night and introduced themselves as representatives of a security authority.

The visitors were in camouflage and masks, holding in their hands objects similar to arms. After beating the victim, they handcuffed him, put a plastic bag on his head and took him out of the apartment. On this fact, the Investigation Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk Region instituted a criminal case under part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Kidnapping”.

Large-scale operational activities were carried out by officers of the FSB of Russia, the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia, the MIA of Russia Administration and the FSB of Russia Department in the Bryansk Region, the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Bryansk Region with the power support of the special purpose unit of Rosgvardia. A 43-year-old and a 38-year-old citizens of the Republic of Dagestan, as well as a 30-year-old local resident, were detained in the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region on suspicion of committing the serious crime.

During the searches, the law enforcers seized 28 mobile phones, air and firearms pistols, two guns, 80 rounds of ammunition, five knives, a deactivated Kalashnikov assault rifle, more than 300,000 rubles, three cars and other items of evidentiary value.

As established during the investigation, the suspects acted on order. They spent several weeks in the Bryansk Region. In order not to alert the victim, they changed vehicles, made careful inquiries among his compatriots. The body of the murdered man was buried in a forest on the territory of the Bryansky District.

The customer of the crime was a living in Moscow 49-year-old native of one of the neighboring countries. The motive was the desire to avenge the crime committed - in September 2019, during a conflict in one of the Moscow clubs, the victim had seriously wounded his son with a knife, and the latter died on the way to the hospital. The customer put on the federal wanted list was detained on the territory of the Republic of Dagestan, and taken to the Bryansk Region.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the defendants. The criminal investigation continues.