As part of the “Open Police” campaign in the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District of the city of Tomsk, the guards of the order held a solemn ceremony of taking the Oath of a Citizen of the Russian Federation by foreign citizens.

The leadership of the territorial body congratulated those present on that event, noting that becoming a citizen of the Russian Federation, each of them acquired not only certain rights, but also obligations to Russia.

Foreign citizens pronounced the words of the Oath, thereby confirming their obligation to observe the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation, to respect the rights and freedoms of its citizens, to perform the duties of a citizen of the Russian Federation, to protect the freedom and independence of our state, to be faithful to Russia, to respect its culture, history and traditions.