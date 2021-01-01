The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Timashevsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against two local residents aged 25 and 29 years on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 162 and part 4 of Article 226 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery” and “Theft or extortion of arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices”.

According to the investigation, the defendants at night, tearing out the sash of the front door, entered the victim's home, attacked her, tied her with wires from household appliances and, threatening to use a knife, demanded to give out all available money and valuables. The attackers took the savings of the pensioner in the amount of 265,000 rubles, a gold bar worth about 49,000 rubles, expensive pocket and wrist watches, as well as three guns belonging to the victim's son, which, according to the expert's conclusion, were suitable for firing. The total damage amounted to more than 530,000 rubles. Fleeing the scene, the attackers left the elderly woman bound in a helpless state.

It was established that the attackers disposed of part of the stolen funds at their discretion, the rest was seized by the police officers and returned to the rightful owner.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated articles presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years.