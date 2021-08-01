“At the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Russian boxer, policeman of the patrol service of the MIA of Russia Administration in Kazan Imam Khataev won a bronze medal in the weight category of up to 81 kg.

During the tournament, our athlete defeated several strong rivals, including the 2019 world champion Bekzad Nurdauletov from Kazakhstan, and reached the semifinal stage.

Kazan policeman is a Master of Sports of international class, two-time winner and multiple prize-winner of the Russian championships, world champion among students.

The leadership of the MIA of Russia and colleagues congratulate Imam on his successful performance at the Olympics and wish him new victories in the ring,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

Photo: @Photo by olympics.com