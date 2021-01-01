“Operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department together with colleagues from the Border Control Detachment of the FSB of Russia at the Vnukovo International Airport, stopped the activities of a group of persons who are suspected of organizing the illegal migration.

It is preliminarily established that the offenders sold to foreign citizens forged documents necessary for the legalization of their stay and employment in the territory of the Russian Federation.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures in the South-East of Moscow, the alleged organizers of the illegal activities were detained. Searches were conducted at the places of actual residence of the defendants and in the premises they used. Computer equipment, means of communication, bank cards, copies of passports of foreign citizens, forms of migration documents, money and other items of evidentiary value were found and seized.

The Inquiry unit of the IA Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for three suspects.

Also during those events, illegally employed foreign citizens illegally staying in the territory of the Russian Federation were detained. Protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up against them,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.