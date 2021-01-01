“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region, detained a local resident on suspicion of illegal arms trafficking. The special operation took place with the support of officers of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia.

As a result of operational-search measures in the house of the offender in the Bely’e Stolby microdistrict, items structurally similar to a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a Makarov pistol and a Degtyarev machine gun, as well as more than 150 cartridges, were found and seized.

According to the results of the research, the seized assault rifle was converted manually from a deactivated model of the Kalashnikov AK103 assault rifle and belongs to the category of firearms, and the 117 cartridges were ammunition suitable for shooting. The rest seized items have been sent for forensic examination.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 222 and Article 223 of the RF Criminal Code.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.