“Today at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, a Russian swimmer - a policeman of the patrol service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lobnya, Moscow Region, Senior Sergeant of the Police Evgeny Rylov won the second gold medal. He won the 200 meters backstroke, setting a new Olympic record of 1 minute 53.27 seconds.

Throughout the distance, our athlete confidently led in the swim and never allowed to doubt his superiority over rivals. He was ahead by 0.88 seconds of the silver medalist Ryan Murphy of the United States, and by 1.45 seconds - of the bronze medalist Luke Greenbank from Britain.

For the policeman from the Moscow Region, this is the second Olympic gold. Recall that earlier Evgeny became the champion at a distance of 100 meters, backstroke. He also won a silver medal for second place in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay. In addition, Evgeny Rylov is a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, a two-time world champion, a three-time world champion in short water and a three-time European champion.

The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and colleagues congratulate Evgeny on his outstanding performance at the Olympics in Tokyo and wish him new bright and unforgettable victories,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.