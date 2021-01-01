“Investigation unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic has completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case charging 15 members of an organized group with committing crimes under part four of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the defendants purchased inexpensive cars of various brands, got insurance policies for them, and then staged road accidents involving those vehicles. Subsequently, under the pretext of the insured event, the accomplices turned to insurance companies for compensation of losses under OSAGO policies. At the same time, in the contracts for the sale of cars, which subsequently participated as an injured party in an accident, their actual value was significantly overestimated in order to increase the amount of insurance compensation.

The unlawful activities of the organized group participants were stopped by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic. During the investigation, 32 facts of fraud were revealed, as a result of which funds of various insurance companies totaling over five million rubles were stolen within three years.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Industrialny District Court of the city of Izhevsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.