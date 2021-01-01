The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia held an operational meeting, during which the Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant-General of the Justice Sergey Lebedev, summed up the activities of the preliminary investigation bodies in the first half of 2021, assessed the results of the work of the investigative units of the territorial internal affairs bodies and set tasks for the coming six months.

The event was attended by deputy chiefs of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, chiefs of administrations and divisions, and, in the video conferencing mode, chiefs of preliminary investigation bodies in the MIA of Russia system.

Sergey Lebedev noted that in the six months of this year, a set of organizational measures was implemented to improve the effectiveness and quality of the preliminary investigation, as well as the level of departmental and procedural control.

In the first half of 2021, the investigative units of the internal affairs bodies worked in difficult conditions. More than 900 thousand criminal cases were in the process of investigation by its employees.

The Deputy-Minister thanked the leaders and personnel of the investigative units for their active work, noting the success in the organization of the preliminary investigation bodies activities in a number of Russian regions. The investigative units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Kalmykia and the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the GAs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Voronezh, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Sverdlovsk regions, the MIA of Russia Administrations for the Orenburg and Tambov regions worked most effectively in the first half of 2021.

For the high performance of official activities, the initiative, responsibility and professionalism, the gratitude of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation was announced to the three chiefs of preliminary investigation bodies in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Encouragement was received by Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region - the Chief of the GA for investigation, Major-General of the Justice Aleksandr Voronin, Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region - Chief of the GA for Investigation, Major-General of the Justice Aleksey Zelenov and Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs for the Altai Republic - Chief of the Investigation Department, Colonel of the Justice Aleksandr Medvedev.

The gratitude of the Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation – Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was announced to chiefs of preliminary investigation bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Dagestan, the Chechen Republic and the Republic of Crimea, the GAs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Altai Territory, the Krasnodar Territory, the Kemerovo Region, the MIA of Russia Administrations for the Astrakhan and Orenburg regions.

Within the framework of the meeting, 15 investigators who distinguished themselves in the investigation of criminal cases were also awarded with valuable gifts and letters of gratitude.

The organization of work on solving crimes in 2021 was highlighted in his speech by Deputy Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major-General of the Justice Aleksandr Vokhmyanin.

A report on the organization of activities to extend the procedural deadlines and on the results of the work of investigative units to investigate certain types of crimes was made by the Chief of the Control and Methodological Department of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Colonel of the Justice Valery Kuzmin.

The state of service discipline and legality in the preliminary investigation bodies in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was reported by Deputy Chief of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major-General of the Justice Oleg Danshin.

Then the heads of the preliminary investigation bodies made reports on the results of service activities in the first half of 2021.

Outlining the tasks for the second half of 2021, Sergey Lebedev noted that the main efforts should be aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of the investigation, ensuring reasonable investigation terms and effective protection of the rights of victims.

“As part of the investigation of criminal cases, investigators daily make a huge number of procedural decisions, each of which affects the fate of a person. Your professionalism and erudition allow you to understand each difficult situation and successfully complete the investigation, taking timely measures to compensate for the material damage caused to the victims. This affects the increase in the respect to the internal affairs bodies,” the Deputy-Minister emphasized.

The Chief of the Department drew special attention of investigators to the inadmissibility of corruption and to personal responsibility for ensuring service discipline and legality. According to Sergey Lebedev, a more thorough approach is also required in the organization of work of selecting personnel for investigative units and improving the professional skills of employees. The Deputy-Minister instructed the chiefs of the preliminary investigation bodies to take these issues under personal control.