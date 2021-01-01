“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo brought to administrative responsibility a 21-year-old resident of Moscow. The police began searching for him after citizens’ statements complaining about the inadequate behavior of the driver of a premium SUV.

On the video made by eyewitnesses in the village of Krasny Put near Moscow, the car makes dangerous maneuvers at a high speed. At the same time, the driving in violation of the rules takes place on a beach, where people rest, including families with children.

Police officers have identified the driver and detained him. As it turned out, he did not have a license to drive a vehicle. In addition, during the detention, the offender refused a medical examination for intoxication.

In respect of the detainee, a protocol was drawn up on an administrative offense under Article 12.26 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The Domodedovsky City Court sentenced him to administrative arrest for a period of 11 days,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.