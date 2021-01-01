“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo brought to administrative responsibility a 21-year-old resident of Moscow. The police began searching for him after citizens’ statements complaining about the inadequate behavior of the driver of a premium SUV.
On the video made by eyewitnesses in the village of Krasny Put near Moscow, the car makes dangerous maneuvers at a high speed. At the same time, the driving in violation of the rules takes place on a beach, where people rest, including families with children.
Police officers have identified the driver and detained him. As it turned out, he did not have a license to drive a vehicle. In addition, during the detention, the offender refused a medical examination for intoxication.
In respect of the detainee, a protocol was drawn up on an administrative offense under Article 12.26 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The Domodedovsky City Court sentenced him to administrative arrest for a period of 11 days,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.