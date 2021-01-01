“Today, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan detained one of the leaders of the Finiko Company on suspicion of committing a crime under part four of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Since 2018, activities have been carried out on behalf of this organization, to attract funds of citizens under the pretext of highly effective investments, including financial instruments of stock markets and cryptocurrencies. The company was registered outside the Russian Federation.

To attract the largest number of customers, information was disseminated on the acceptance of funds under various programs that allowed paying monthly income in the form of high interest. However, according to investigators, investment activities were not actually conducted.

More than a hundred statements were received from affected depositors from the Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Primorsky territories, Tyumen, Samara, Novosibirsk, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk regions, as well as from the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Currently, the Vakhitovsky District Court of Kazan is deciding on the selection of a preventive measure for the defendant. The investigation petitions for his remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.