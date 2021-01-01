The Main Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory is investigating a criminal case opened on the grounds of crime under Part 3 Art. 30 and Part 5 Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – Attempted illegal sale of drugs on an especially large scale.

Two young women from Kislovodsk and Levokumskoe District are suspected of at least nine illegal acts. Their illegal activity was detected and suppressed by officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the mentioned Territory together with colleagues from the Department for Drug Control of the Budennovsk Police Division.

It was found that the women were members of an organized group. According to the assigned roles, they acted as wholesale and retail sale dealers. As a result of the executed activities, operatives found that the head supplied drugs to one of the associates through wholesale caches. In her turn, the criminal packed them up in small doses in her house and then transferred them to the associate for further sale. The suspects arranged caches in the territory of Kislovodsk, Budennovsk, Levokumskoe District and the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

One of the criminals was detained by officers of the Department for Drug Control on her way to Kislovodsk. Operatives found two packages wrapped in polymer grey adhesive tape in the baggage compartment of her car. Each package contained a transparent bag with crystalline matter of light-green color. The second criminal was later detained in Budennovsk by district operatives.

Electronic scale, packaging materials, mobile phones, packed up drugs and other real evidence was seized at the women’s places of residence.

The examination carried out by the forensic center of the GA for the mentioned Territory showed that the seized drug was synthetic α-pyrrolidinovalerophenone with a total weight of more than one kilogram.

At present the necessary procedural actions aimed at documentation of the citizens' illegal acts, identification of similar cases, identification of the head and other members of the group are in progress.