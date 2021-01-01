Officers of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Yekaterinburg completed investigation of a criminal case opened on the grounds of crime under Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – Fraud – in respect of two citizens whose illegal acts had been suppressed by criminal investigation officers.

As investigators believe, a 45-year-old man and his 70-year-old mate misled people concerning opportunity of getting the ownership of real estate at a price much below the market. The suspects insisted that due to their so-called contacts in the government authorities they had an opportunity to enter the interested people in a list for execution of a contract of social rent of real estate, whereafter the renter could privatize the apartment.

According to the accused, it was necessary to provide a certain sum of money to be paid to the officer responsible for housing issues. In order to convince people, the criminals even acquainted the interested ones with a woman whom they called an officer of the city administration. She confirmed reliability of the information. Actually she did not hold any office in the city administration. The suspects had nothing to do with the execution of contract of social rent and did not have any real estate in ownership.

The sum requested by the criminals in each case amounted to about one million rubles. For good measure, they showed apartments to be rented to potential victims. Presumably they used rented apartments or apartments owned by some fringe elements. After receiving money from the victims, the suspects lingered and then just disappeared. They used the received money at their own discretion.

The “agents” committed the illegal acts in the period from 2015 to 2017. Thirteen people were affected. The total losses exceeded 15 million rubles.

At present the criminal case file with approved indictment has been forwarded to the Chkalov District Court for consideration on the merits.