Today citizen of Armenia Vardan Khachatryan has been sent from Budapest to Moscow escorted by officers of the MIA of Russia Interpol NCB and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia. He was on an international wanted list on charges of a crime against sexual inviolability.

A serious crime was committed in the May of 1994 in Rostov-on-Don. After the lessons a 15-year-old schoolgirl and her friend were going to visit her another friend, where she was abused.

The suspect left the Russian Federation, and a considerable amount of time had passed till his location was detected. A criminal case was opened against him on the grounds of crime under Art. 131 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In 2007 the judge of the Kirov District Court convicted the suspect of the crime and gave a 5-year sentence.

As a result of search activities the convicted was detained in the territory of Hungary. Today he will be brought to Russia for the sentence enforcement.