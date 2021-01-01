“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Department for the South-East Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for Moscow suppressed activity of a criminal network, the members of which were engaged in insurance fraud.

According to preliminary data, the criminal network operated in the territory of the capital from 2016 to 2020. The criminals purchased new premium-class foreign cars through dummy legal entities, and then executed false purchase contracts where they specified a much higher price for vehicles. The criminals provided knowingly false documents to companies to insure the vehicles. So the amount of insurance indemnity stipulated for the case of theft or damage of a vehicle became much higher.

Then the members of the network including professional stunt men drove vehicles and intentionally bumped different obstacles. As a result foreign vehicles sustained serious damages, which in most cases made their further use impossible. After that the criminals obtained very high insurance indemnity.

The policemen believe that the criminal network consisted of several organised groups, was characterised with commitment, clear distribution of roles and thorough planning of illegal acts.

In 2020-2021 the operatives with the power support of the Rosgvardia detained over 20 suspected members of the groups within the network. Its leader was put on the federal search list.

The investigator of the Internal Affairs Department for the South-East Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for Moscow opened criminal cases on the grounds of crime under Part 4 Art. 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigators believe that the associates were engaged in more than 30 illegal acts. According to preliminary calculation the damage caused to insurance companies exceeds 130 million rubles.

Based on the materials collected by the operatives, a criminal case was opened against the suspected leader and three members of the criminal network on the grounds of crime under Art. 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At present activities aimed at search of the network head, identification of possible members and all the facts of illegal acts of the criminals are in progress”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.