“Officers of the Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure of the MIA of Russia together with colleagues from the Administration for Transport Infrastructure of the MIA of Russia for the North-West Federal District and Arkhangelsk Linear Division for Transport Infrastructure of the MIA of Russia cut a railway channel of synthetic drug supply to the territory of the North-West Federal District.

As a result of operational-search activities policemen identified one of the members of an interregional group of drug dealers. According to preliminary data, he had transported mephedrone from the capital area to the territory of Kostroma, Vologda and Arkhangelsk Regions.

During the latest transportation of a large batch of synthetic drugs to Arkhangelsk, the criminal was detained at a railroad crossing in the Velsk District of the Arkhangelsk Region. Bags with about 2 kg of mephedrone were found in his car and seized. The drugs were prepared for further transfer to accessories.

In the course of further investigation, the transport police officers identified location of several drug caches arranged by the members of the drug dealing group by railway stations in Vologda and Kostroma.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Linear Division for Transport Infrastructure opened a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under Part 3 Art. 30 and Part 5 Art. 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody is chosen in respect of the suspect. Operational-search activities and investigation are in progress to uncover all the participants of criminal actions”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.