Recently, conflicts with the participation of foreign citizens have become more often. Some conflicts were major and public. Conflicts were observed in several constituent entities of the Russian Federation: in the Amur, Moscow and Sverdlovsk Regions, in the Republic of Dagestan, in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Illegal activities of foreign citizens were associated with violent actions posing threat to life and safety of our citizens, acts of force against public officers, hindering normal operation of the state authorities and road traffic.

Judicial authorities passed judgements imposing administrative sanctions on foreign citizens in the form of administrative arrest for 15 days.

Taking into account the public danger of the actions, the mentioned foreign citizens were sentenced to a ban on entering Russia. If they do not leave the territory of the Russian Federation themselves, forced displacement actions will be taken.

For the purpose of protection of rights and legitimate interests of our citizens, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation have taken and will keep taking all measures under the laws of the Russian Federation to suppress any actions interfering with the public order and safety. Foreign citizens breaking the law or committing crimes will be held liable subject to the applicable laws.