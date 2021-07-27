“Russian swimmer, policeman of the police patrol service of the Russian MIA Division for the Urban District of Lobnya, Police Senior Sergeant Evgeny Rylov became the Olympic Champion in 100m backstroke.
On his way to winning gold our sportsman set a new European record with a time of 51.98 seconds. He edged another Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov, who became the silver medallist, by only 0.02 seconds, and the bronze medallist from the USA Ryan Murphy by 0.21 seconds.
It is worth reminding that Evgeny is a bronze medal winner of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, a two-time World Champion, three-time World Champion on short water and four-time European Champion.
The heads of the Russian MIA congratulate Evgeny with perfect results at the Olympic Games and wish him new sporting success”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
