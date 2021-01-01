“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Main Investigation Department for the Republic of Bashkortostan opened a criminal case against participants of a criminal network engaged in production and sale of synthetic drugs on an especially large scale.

Policemen found that criminals made mephedrone in a drug laboratory situated in a private house in the territory of Neftekamsk. Then they sold it by wholesale to buyers through an online store at a so-called dark net.

Last year the illegal production was suppressed by operatives of the Department for Drug Control of the Republican MIA. With the power support of special unit “Grom”, four suspects were detained. During the search of a country house, policemen found a home-made chemical reactor, means of communication, equipment for vacuum packing of goods and personal protective equipment, which was apparently used in the synthesis of illicit substances.

Total over 123 kg of synthetic drugs were withdrawn from illicit trafficking as a result of operational-search activities. In addition, policemen found a warehouse with more than 887 kg of precursors and chemical agents.

According to available information, the capacity of the laboratory allowed production of up to 15 kg of drugs per day.

According to the investigators, the substances and equipment used in drug production were delivered to the suspects from other regions through transportation companies. Participants of the criminal network carefully took security measures, and each of them was responsible for a certain type of operations.

At present investigator of the MIA of Russia Main Investigation Department for the Republic of Bashkortostan opened a criminal case against four criminals on the grounds of crimes under Art. 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They are also accused of crimes under Part 5 Art. 228.1 and Part 2 Art. 228.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. All the criminal cases were joined into one legal procedure. The detained are in custody.

Investigation of the criminal case is in progress”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.