“A policeman of the police patrol service of the Russian MIA Division for the Urban District of Lobnya in the Moscow Region, Police Senior Sergeant Evgeny Rylov, became a silver medal winner at the XXXII summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in the 4x200 Freestyle Relay. The Russian team also included Martin Malyutin, Ivan Girev and Mikhail Dovgalyuk.

After the second leg our sportsmen were the third. Evgeny was the third leg with 1:45:26 and headed his team to the second place.

As a result, the Russians took the silver being quicker than the Australians by 0.03 seconds. Swimmers from Great Britain became Olympic Champions.

This award became the second for the policeman from the Moscow Region. It is worth reminding that the day before he won 100m Backstroke.

Evgeny Rylov is Honoured Master of Sports, bronze medallist of the 2016 Olympic Games, five-time World Champion and four-time European Champion. For the first place at the XXXV European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, he was awarded a medal of the Russian MIA “For strengthening international police cooperation” by the Order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The heads and officers of the Russian MIA congratulate Evgeny and his team-mates with a high achievement and wish them new prizes”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.