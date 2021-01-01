Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived to the city of Novosibirsk.
The Chief of the Agency held a meeting with the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region. The Minister heard reports on the state of the operational situation and discussed with the event participants topical issues of service activity.
Vladimir Kolokoltsev outlined the priority tasks in ensuring public order and security of citizens, including during the preparation and holding of the election campaign. The Minister focused the attention of the chiefs of internal affairs territorial bodies of the district level on the need for closer interaction with other law enforcement agencies, election commissions and authorities.
Also, the Chief of the Agency laid flowers at the memorial complex to officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Novosibirsk Region who died in the line of duty.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.