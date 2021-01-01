Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived to the city of Novosibirsk.

The Chief of the Agency held a meeting with the leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region. The Minister heard reports on the state of the operational situation and discussed with the event participants topical issues of service activity.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev outlined the priority tasks in ensuring public order and security of citizens, including during the preparation and holding of the election campaign. The Minister focused the attention of the chiefs of internal affairs territorial bodies of the district level on the need for closer interaction with other law enforcement agencies, election commissions and authorities.

Also, the Chief of the Agency laid flowers at the memorial complex to officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Novosibirsk Region who died in the line of duty.