During the working trip of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a meeting was held with the Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Andrey Travnikov, at which ways to improve the effectiveness of cooperation in the sphere of law enforcement were outlined.
The MIA of Russia Chief stressed that in general, the operational situation in the region remained stable. This was the result of the joint work of the police and authorities, which included the implementation of a number of law enforcement programs.
In the conversation, the Minister noted that on the eve of the September elections, the internal affairs bodies were implementing a set of preparatory measures. The police of the region are focused on close interaction with all interested bodies and structures, which will allow joining efforts to do everything necessary to ensure the safety of citizens in the exercise of their constitutional rights.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.