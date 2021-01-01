During the working trip of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a meeting was held with the Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Andrey Travnikov, at which ways to improve the effectiveness of cooperation in the sphere of law enforcement were outlined.

The MIA of Russia Chief stressed that in general, the operational situation in the region remained stable. This was the result of the joint work of the police and authorities, which included the implementation of a number of law enforcement programs.

In the conversation, the Minister noted that on the eve of the September elections, the internal affairs bodies were implementing a set of preparatory measures. The police of the region are focused on close interaction with all interested bodies and structures, which will allow joining efforts to do everything necessary to ensure the safety of citizens in the exercise of their constitutional rights.