On July 22, the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Maykop received a message that the bodies of two people with signs of violent death were found in a residential building located on the territory of one of the greenhouse farms in the suburbs of the republican center.

Officers of operational and investigative bodies immediately arrived at the specified address. They found out that the dead were a 56-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman - citizens of one of the foreign states who were on the territory of the Russian Federation in compliance with the requirements of migration legislation.

The IC of Russia Investigative Department for the Republic of Adygea instituted a criminal case under part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia.

To solve this particularly serious crime, a special group was created from among operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Republican Ministry of Internal Affairs and the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Maykop. It also included detectives who had specially arrived in Adygea from the MIA of Russia GA for Criminal Investigation. Cooperation was immediately established with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GAs for the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region.

In the course of a complex of investigative and operational-search measures, the guards of law and order established that four nationals of one of the neighboring countries temporarily working in the Russian Federation could be involved in the commission of that serious crime. To find the suspects aged from 21 years to 28 years, police officers and investigators developed and conducted a special operation. Three defendants were detained on the territory of the Rostov Region, and the fourth - in one of the settlements in the Krasnodar Territory.

According to investigators, on the night of July 21-22 of this year, the offenders arrived on the territory of the greenhouse farm in order to steal money from its head. After committing the murder of the owners, the suspects stole about four million rubles and tried to escape outside the Russian Federation.

All the four suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police Officers provide operational support in the criminal case. Currently, the police and investigative bodies are checking the detainees for involvement in the commission of other unlawful acts on the territory of the Republic and in other regions.