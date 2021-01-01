Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, with the power support of the special forces detachment “Grom”, detained a 48-year-old local resident and two natives of neighboring countries aged 22 and 49 years suspected of drug trafficking.

It was established that in the rented premises of a former nursery for animals in the village of Lytkino, the offenders organized greenhouse rooms in which they grew and dried narcotic plants. The offenders equipped the premises with a ventilation system, temperature sensors and special lighting.

During the inspection, the police found and seized 23 pots with plants, as well as 1.5 thousand dried cannabis bushes with a total weight of about 10 kilograms.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the defendants, under Article 30, Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for one defendant, and for two others - in the form of remand in custody.