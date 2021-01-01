“Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the IA Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow detained a 30-year-old native of one of the neighboring countries. He is suspected of manufacturing, storing and transporting forged medical documents for the purpose of selling.

As established by the police, on the Internet site, the offenders offered to purchase a fake certificate of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The orders were delivered to clients by couriers. During the operational-search activities, the operatives managed to get on the trail of the manufacturer of fakes and detain him.

During the search in his apartment, more than 300 forms of certificates were found and seized, as well as 20 documents already filled out and ready for sale.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ryazansky District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. He confessed to the illegal activities and explained that he had sold fake certificates for 5 thousand rubles.

Currently, the police are working to establish all the facts of the illegal activities of the detainee and his possible accomplices. The Internet site that the defendant used to conduct illegal business was blocked,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.