“Operatives of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region, with the power support of special unit “Grom” fighters, stopped the activities of the laboratory for the production of precursors of narcotic drugs.

The clandestine production functioned in the apartment of one of the multi-storey buildings in the city of Desnogorsk. During the search of the premises, the police seized more than 200 liters of a liquid used for the synthesis of a prohibited substance, as well as the finished product weighing 6.5 kg. In addition, various equipment was found, which, presumably, was used in the illegal activities.

According to preliminary data, the laboratory was organized by two local women. They ordered raw materials on the trading platform in the so-called shadow segment of the Internet and received the orders by courier delivery. The finished product was intended for further sale through an online store, communication with the staff of which was maintained through a messenger.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Smolensk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 228.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court has chosen in respect of one of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody while the second is under house arrest,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.