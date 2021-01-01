“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case instituted against three local residents. They are accused of fraud committed by an organized group on a very large scale.

During the investigation, it was established that the alleged organizer of the illegal activity was the head of a housing and construction cooperative. He involved the chairman of the board of another cooperative and the director of a contracting organization in the implementation of the criminal scheme. The offenders concluded agreements with citizens on participation in the shared construction and built apartment buildings in the Prikubansky District of the city of Krasnodar. At the same time, one of the construction objects was built without the necessary permits, and another - with an excess of permitted number of storeys.

As a result of the violations committed, the construction was suspended. Thus, in the period from April 2016 to December 2020, the defendants committed the theft of funds of 349 shareholders to a total of more than 190 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For the alleged leader of the organized group the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, and for the other suspects - in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. To guarantee measures of compensating the damage, the court, at the request of the investigator, seized the land plots belonging to the defendants and the construction objects located on them.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Court for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.