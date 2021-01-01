“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, a citizen of the Republic of Belarus, Andrey Gubko has been extradited from the Kingdom of Danmark. Russian law enforcement bodies accuse him of smuggling tobacco products.

The crime was committed in December 2016. According to the investigation, in one of the CIS countries, the defendant purchased about 5 thousand packs of cigarettes worth about 700 thousand rubles. In a semi-trailer of a truck, he equipped a cache, placed tobacco products in it and tried to deliver the products into the territory of the Russian Federation. However, during his attempt to pass through the customs control zone in the Rostov Region, the illegal goods were discovered and seized.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Matveevo-Kurgansky” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 200.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He left Russia and was announced wanted through Interpol channels. In January 2021, he was detained on the territory of Denmark and today handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies for delivery to Moscow,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.