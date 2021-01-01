As part of the all-Russian action “Civil Monitoring”, a representative of the Public Council under the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh Sergey Kudinov visited the migration unit of the police division No. 8 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh. The social activist got acquainted with the activities of the unit, checked the organization of places of reception of citizens, talked to employees of the unit and visitors.

The Chief of the migration unit, Police Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Shkurin, told the representative of the Public Council about the types of public services provided by the migration unit, got him familiarized with the content of information stands, which provide comprehensive data, including those related to changes in the migration legislation. Dmitry Anatolyevich also demonstrated the work of the electronic queue terminal.

During the visit, special attention was paid to the technical equipment of the offices for the provision of public services to the population, as well as the availability of premises for visitors with limited mobility.

Summing up the results of the inspection, Sergey Kudinov positively assessed the work of the unit, noted that the migration unit had all the necessary conditions for the provision of quality public services and wished the police success in the service.