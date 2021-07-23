During the operational-search activities, the police of the Kuznetsky District identified a resident of the village of Nizhnedubenskoye born in 1964, who, 200 meters away from his house, made illegal felling of raw trees. In the forest, a citizen cut down 19 birches and 44 pines. The damage caused by the actions of the offender. The damage caused by the actions of the malefactor amounted to more than 940 thousand rubles.

The Police detained the suspect as he was returning from another forest felling. He turned the cut-down trees into blanks for logs on the spot, after which he took them out on a tractor with a trailer, which he borrowed from his friend. The man made the felling on his own, but the loading was carried out with the help of two more people. His assistants had no idea that they were taking part in illegal activities, as the suspect had explained to them that the respective section of the forest belonged to him. During the inspection of his house, logs were found in the yard, which were later seized by police officers.

The detainee confessed to the crime. According to him, he began forest felling in March of this year, because due to lack of money, he could not afford to buy lumber, and the house in which he lived had been built about 50 years ago and all the outbuildings required repairs, so he decided to rebuild them.

The criminal case was instituted on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to seven years.