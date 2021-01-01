“Officers of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department in Kazan completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case of theft of a large batch of jewelry. A Colombian citizen is accused of the crime that was committed in 2018 during the World Cup.

On July 15, 2018, when loading a batch of jewelry belonging to a leading Russian jewelry company, a suitcase containing certified diamonds and jewelry with a total worth of more than 160 million rubles was stolen at the Kazan Fair. The loss of goods was found at the airport.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

The study of CCTV footage and genetic examinations of biological traces from the scene allowed investigators and police to identify the suspect. It turned out to be a 42-year-old citizen of Colombia, who participated in the process of packing valuable luggage together with employees of the carrier company.

The man was put on the international wanted list. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him in absentia. In September of this year, he was detained in Argentina. In March of this year, he was extradited to Russia and in April he was delivered from Moscow to Tatarstan.

The Colombian confessed that he had buried the stolen goods in a forest strip of one of the districts of Kazan. Due to the fact that the defendant did not specify the location of the cache, the police had to search a large area. During the search conducted the detectives found and seized the jewelry. In May 2021, the stolen jewelry and diamonds were handed over to the injured party by the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to the Privolzhsky District Court of Kazan for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.