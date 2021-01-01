“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Komi suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of especially large scale fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders acted on the territory of Syktyvkar and other settlements of the republic. They entered houses and apartments under the guise of utility workers, using documents of a commercial organization from St. Petersburg as a cover up.

The scammers convinced residents of the need for urgent replacement of gas equipment. Those who tried to refuse were threatened with holding liable. Deceived people purchased cranes, hoses, meters and gas leak detectors at prices several times higher than the market. At the same time, the participants in the criminal scheme did not have special education and access to work related to the installation and repair of gas supply systems.

Nine alleged members of the group were detained by the police with the power support by the Rosgvardia. 11 searches were conducted, during which documentation, overalls, gas equipment, money and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Komi instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. With regard to three suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

During the investigation, it was established that the work of false gas company workers was paid for by many residents of the Komi Republic, totaling over a thousand people. Currently, more than 50 victims, who have suffered damage in the amount of about 170 thousand rubles, have applied to law enforcement bodies with statements about their illegal actions.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the detainees’ unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.