“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District, together with colleagues from the Rosgvardia, detained four members of the group suspected of extorting a large sum of money from a resident of Stavropol.

It is preliminarily established that the offenders, threatening with physical violence and reprisals, demanded 30 million rubles from an entrepreneur under the guise of returning a non-existent debt. Fearing for his life, the man gave the extortionists part of the illegally required funds in the amount of 10 million rubles. Sometime later, the victim went to the police.

As a result of operative-search measures the Police identified and detained four suspects. Investigator of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 163 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. Two more alleged members of the group are on the federal wanted list. Currently, necessary investigative measures and operative steps aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are being taken,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.