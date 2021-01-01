Officers of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Dmitry Mazurov, former chairman of the board of directors of “Antipinsky Oil Refinery” JSC and the actual owner of a number of legal entities belonging to the group of companies of “Novy Potok” (New Stream) JSC. He is accused of multibillion theft of bank and oil refinery funds, as well as crimes against the person. His accomplice, accused of attacks on citizens, destruction of their property, acquisition and storage of ammunition will also stand trial.

According to investigators, Dmitry Mazurov - the head of the organized group, together with accomplices carried out the theft of funds of Sberbank PJSC and “Antipinsky Oil Refinery” JSC. Using their official position, the offenders issued documents for obtaining knowingly non-performing loans. Also, on behalf of the enterprise, they concluded false lease agreements, construction contracts and agreements of purchase and sale of property with controlled individual entrepreneurs.

It was preliminarily established that the leader of the organized group had attracted to the illegal activities Aleksandr Kurilov, who, by instructions of Dmitry Mazurov, committed crimes against the person, property and public security. Among them - causing serious harm to the health of a resident of Moscow, the use of traumatic weapons against another resident of the capital, as well as the arson of two cars of a family member of a former employee of the “Novy Potok” (New Stream) JSC security service.

In addition, Aleksandr Kurilov is accused of illegal acquisition and storage of ammunition. More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers for rifled firearms were found and seized from him during a search of his residence in October 2019.

During the investigation of the criminal case, more than 40 examinations were conducted, including handwriting, accounting, technical and forensic, fingerprinting, ballistic, ballistic, biological and medical examinations.

Together with operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of ES&CC, the Department “K” of the Internal Security Service of the FSB of Russia in the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region in the offices of companies and controlled organizations, as well as at the places of residence of the defendants, more than 50 searches and seizures of documents were carried out, more than 80 interrogations and face-to-face meetings were conducted.

In 2019, the defendants were detained and placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

The investigator of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia charged Dmitry Mazurov with committing crimes under Articles 159 (5 episodes), 160 and 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Aleksandr Kurilov is charged of committing crimes under Articles 111, 116, 167 and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor has been sent to the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

At the request of the investigator, the court seized property belonging to Dmitry Mazurov and other defendants, including cash and real estate in the Principality of Monaco and the French Republic.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case against another two members of the organized criminal community continues. The defenders were put on the international wanted list, and a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody was chosen for them in absentia.