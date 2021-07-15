On July 15, 2021, the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation M.V. Mishustin signed Resolution No. 1205 on Amendments to the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of July 8, 1997 No. 828 “On Approval of the Regulations on the Passport of a Citizen of the Russian Federation, a Sample Form and a Description of a Passport of a Citizen of the Russian Federation”.

The resolution provides for a whole range of changes aimed at simplifying administrative procedures related to the issuance and replacement of passports, increasing the convenience of using the main ID and also taking into account the development of remote technologies for interaction between the state and citizens.

Given the numerous appeals of citizens about the inconvenience in the use of passports, when the passport immediately became invalid upon reaching by a citizen the age of 20 or 45, which made impossible, for example, to use public services in electronic form, get money from the bank, conclude a deal, buy a train or plane ticket, go on a business trip or on vacation and even get hospitalized, - the new Resolution extends the passport validity period of such a category of citizens until its replacement, but by not more than 90 days.

In addition, the period required for submitting an application for the issuance (replacement) of a passport for underage who have reached the age of 14 has been increased from 30 to 90 days.

The passport form itself has also been modernized. Due to the loss of relevance, the "Personal Code" is excluded from the mandatory details of the passport form. For ease of perception by citizens of the basic rules for using the passport, the last page of the form has been transformed, to present information for the passport holder in an accessible form.

In the context of the digital transformation of public administration, when basic information about citizens is accumulated in the information systems of the authorities and provided to interested departments upon request, there is no need for mandatory markings in the passport on marriage registration and children, especially since in some cases the necessary documents may be lost (for example, in case of fire or other emergency circumstances) or have not yet been translated into Russian (in the case of foreign Birth certificates).

In this regard, the resolution grants citizens the right to independently decide on the need to put the following marks in the passport: on registration and dissolution of marriage, on children (citizens of the Russian Federation under the age of 14), on previously issued internal passports and on existing foreign passports, on blood group (Rh factor) and on TIN.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia within the framework of the departmental program of digital transformation is taking measures to develop information systems and consolidate data on citizens, the implementation of which will reduce the time for issuing passports. In this regard, from July 1, 2022, a new passport will be issued within 5 working days, regardless of the place of residence (stay, actual residence) or the circumstances of its replacement (today this period is from 10 to 30 days).

These approaches of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will be preserved also after the introduction of an electronic passport in the Russian Federation.