Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev took part in the Collegium meeting of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, held in the video conferencing mode, which summarized the results of the operational and service activities of the Moscow Region police in the first half of 2021.

During his report the acting Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Major-General of the Police Viktor Ishchenko, stressed that the analysis of the main crime indicators for the first half of 2021 reflected the stability of the criminal situation in the Moscow Region. The personnel, working in the conditions of increased workload, also associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, have generally fulfilled their tasks.

Summing up the work of the Collegium meeting, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, positively assessed the work of the Moscow Region police, thanked the personnel and set tasks for the coming period, focusing on the following: increasing the effectiveness of activities to prevent and solve crimes, including murders, extortion, fraud and acts related to the use of social engineering and remote technologies; the need for a comprehensive solution of problems in the field of countering the organization of illegal migration; ensuring law and order during the single voting day; inadmissibility of unlawful conduct on the part of police officers.

“In general, according to the results of the work, the GA has quite good results. I express my sincere gratitude to both the leaders and the personnel for their active work in such difficult conditions,” noted Arkady Gostev.