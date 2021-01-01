“Police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Marksovsky District of the Saratov Region, police lieutenant Yuri Stupnikov, saved a person drowning in the waters of the Volga River.

While on his patrol route, the policeman saw 15-20 meters away from the bank an exhausted woman calling for help. Without losing a minute, he jumped into the water. Yuri Stupnikov helped the citizen to get on the bank, provided her with first aid, and then handed over to the ambulance team that arrived to the spot.

It turned out that a resident of the city of Marx, Saratov Region, decided to swim in the river because of the intense heat, despite the fact that swimming in that section of the river was prohibited. The woman swam away from the bank, and after a while she felt bad. Thanks to the resolute and selfless actions of the police precinct officer, her life was saved,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.