“Police precinct officer of police Division No 3 of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Irkutskoye” Lieutenant of the Police Aleksandr Shipnyagov detained a citizen who was wanted for hooliganism with the use of violence. While driving a car through his precinct, the policeman noticed a man who fited the description of a wanted person. The police precinct officer got out of the car, stopped the alleged offender, seized a knife from him during a personal search and took him to the police division.

The police began the search after the incident that occurred in Irkutsk. During a street walk of a family with two children, a man passing by for no apparent reason pushed one of the girls, who fell on the asphalt from the blow. During the resulting scuffle, the offender took out a knife and inflicted several non-penetrating wounds on the father of the underage girl.

The armed hooligan fled the scene of the incident, all units of the Irkutsk police were involved in his search. Three days later, thanks to the vigilance of a police precinct officer, the suspect was detained.

During the interview, the defendant has confessed to the crime. It was established that he had been previously convicted for brigandage.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Irkutskoye” instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 213 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.