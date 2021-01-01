More than two kilograms of narcotics of synthetic origin were seized by officers of the Department for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea from a 29-year-old resident of Simferopol. Police documented the facts of the sale of prohibited substances through caches specially equipped on the streets of the city.

As part of further activities, during the search of the detainee's apartment, the police found and seized packaging materials and scales used for weighing, packaging and further sale of drugs.

According to the expert's conclusion, the substance seized from the offender is mephedrone. A similar substance was seized during operational-search activities aimed at establishing and seizing the drug from the caches arranged in different parts of Simferopol.

As explained by the suspect, who does not work anywhere and does not study, the sale of powder has been carried out in a contactless way by transmitting information on the coordinates of caches through Internet messengers.

In relation to the young man, the investigative unit of the police division “Zheleznodorozhny” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Simferopol instituted a criminal case for attempting to illegally sell drugs on an especially large scale, a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen with regard to him.